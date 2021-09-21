Hà Nội ready to co-exist with COVID-19 pandemic Health Ministry asked to study two COVID-19 treatment methods to reduce mortality Health ministry allows shortening interval of two AstraZeneca vaccine doses Hà Nội allows reopening of non-essential services HCM City to take care of children orphaned by COVID-19 A resident in HCM City has a COVID-19 testing sample taken. The city will allow employees with green cards to return to work in State-owned companies’ offices in October. Only 50 per cent of staff with green cards, however, will be allowed to return to the office. VNA/VNS Photo HCM CITY — State-owned companies in HCM City will be allowed to reopen in October with employees who have been granted green cards and with no more than 50 per cent of their staff in the office. The city plans to increase the number to 100 per cent of the staff with green cards by mid-January next year. From October 1 to 31, state-owned agencies will arrange for staff with COVID green cards to work in the office, with the remaining staff working from home. Any state agency that needs a higher number of staff to work in the office must seek approval from the city government. All members of the armed forces and staff at state-owned health and medical care facilities involved in frontline forces must continue pandemic prevention and control work. However, employees living… Read full this story

City to allow employees with green cards to return to work at state-owned companies have 293 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at September 21, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.