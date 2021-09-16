City revitalization: converting old factories, underused land into creative spaces

Dr Lê Quỳnh Chi Urban regeneration, a process of improving buildings and land to reverse structural decline, is now in the limelight, taking a significant role in urban planning discussions and projects. In Việt Nam, urban regeneration remains a new concept. Việt Nam News talks about the issue with Lê Quỳnh Chi, who has a doctorate in urban planning at Tokyo University, Japan, and is vice-head of the Urban Planning Department at the National University of Civil Engineering in Hà Nội. Inner Sanctum: Could you please explain the concept of urban regeneration? Every city has pockets of underused and underutilised land or distressed and decaying urban areas. These pockets of underused land weaken the city's image, livability and productivity. Urban regeneration is a complex process that tackles these aforementioned issues, usually requiring the collaboration of various stakeholders, including the public sector, private sector and NGOs. Young people join a dancing party at Hà Nội Creative City. The Hà Nội Creative City (HCC) opened in September 2015 in the 20-storey Thăng Long Metal Wares Company building. Photo courtesy of HCC Facebook fan page Inner Sanctum: What are the trends and solutions for urban regeneration? It is quite a broad question. Urban regeneration involves a lot of projects since different cities are facing different problems. In my personal observation… Read full this story

