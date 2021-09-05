Chương Mỹ District farmers embrace hi-tech methods

Growing safe vegetables in a net house for Chúc Sơn Co-operative in Hà Nội’s Chương Mỹ District. — Photo courtesy of Hanoi Agriculture Extension Centre HÀ NỘI ­— Farmers in Chúc Sơn Township of Hà Nội's Chương Mỹ District have been getting rich thanks to hi-tech farming. Chúc Sơn Clean Vegetable Cooperative was established by a group of farmers with enthusiasm for and experience in growing clean vegetables in Giáp Ngọ Village. The cooperative, which was formed in May 2016, gathered households with an interest in developing an area specialising in safe vegetable farming and meeting VietGAP standards. The cooperative started with a few members and a total cultivation area of 5 hectares. After 5 years of operation, 36 farming households joined, following three models of agricultural production: hi-tech agriculture, net house farming and open-air farming. The cooperative has a total 17.8 hectares of cultivation land, of which the net house area is more than 2 hectares, a total of 12.8 hectares has received VietGAP certification, and 5 hectares has received GlobalGAP certification. Along with growing safe vegetables and fruit, the cooperative has also focused on market information, technology transfer and product consumption linkage. According to Hoàng Văn Khảm, the cooperative… Read full this story

