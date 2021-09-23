Chồng Mountain in Quảng Ninh Province, a masterpiece of nature

SUPER SELFIE: Chồng Mountain is an ideal "check-in" point for those who love to explore. — Photo quehuongonline.vn By Thanh Giang Recently, Chồng Mountain in the northern province of Quảng Ninh has become a tourism destination attracting many people, especially those who love adventures and exploration. Chồng Mountain (chồng means rocks piled on top of each other) is located between Minh Thành Ward, Quảng Yên Town with sub-zone 91, Bằng Cả Commune, Hoành Bồ District, Quảng Ninh Province. This site is located about 40km southwest of Hạ Long City, about 18km southeast of Uông Bí City and 20km east of Hải Phòng City. Located at an altitude of 400m above sea level, the mountain has a unique shape with dozens of natural stones piled on top of each other at an altitude of hundreds of metres, protruding from the edge of the forest. There are contact points between two stones only about 1sq.m wide, creating a unique challenge for professional climbers who want to conquer the top of the mountain. In addition, with its precarious appearance, the mountain always gives tourists the most exciting images. Chồng Mountain is the name given by the local people. It is also known as Mỏm Lúc Lắc (Swinging cliff)…. Read full this story

