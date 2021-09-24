Children orphaned due to COVID-19 need another family: official

Medical workers prepare mid-autumn festival for children who are staying at Bình Chiểu concentrated quarantine area in Thủ Đức City, HCM City. — VNA/VNS Photo Mạnh Linh HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Labour, Invalid and Social Affairs (MOLISA) has asked localities to promptly offer support to children whose parents have died of COVID-19, emphasising that a family environment is now best for them. The move was made as last week, HCM City authorities reported that more than 1,500 children had no guardians to take care of them because they lost their parents and close relatives due to COVID-19. To ensure timely care and support for the children at this tough time, the National Committee on Children and the MOLISA asked localities to collect information about the orphans, their circumstances, their desires and their guardians' opinions so that agencies could offer suitable support. Local authorities were asked to provide the orphans with support following current regulations. Moreover, the children whose mothers had COVID-19, or those whose parents/guardians died of COVID-19, with financial difficulties will receive donations extracted from the National Fund For Vietnamese Children. Under the ministry's direction, a prioritised measure is to arrange for the children to be taken care of by their relatives or… Read full this story

