Chairman discusses businesses with Austrian firms

Chairman of the National Assembly Vương Đình Huệ speaks to Austrian firms at an event organised by the Embassy of Việt Nam in Austria and the Austrian Federal Economic Chamber in Vienna. — VGP Photo VIENNA, Austria — Chairman of the National Assembly Vương Đình Huệ on Tuesday held a series of meetings with executives from large European firms during his trip to the 5th World Conference of Speakers of Parliaments (WCSP5) in Vienna, Austria. Huệ met with German Aone Deutschland AG of Tilia GmbH and Strabag, two of the world’s leading real estate, water treatment and resource management firms, who have been working on a number of projects in Việt Nam. The chairman asked the firms to stay in touch and work together with their Vietnamese partners and government agencies, saying their projects were of great importance to urban development in the Southeast Asian country. He also held meetings with Austrian IMC University of Applied Sciences Krems, WeForYou and Christof System groups. He encouraged the university to step up cooperation with Vietnamese universities in research and development and educational exchanges, especially digitalisation, medical and technical fields. Wolfgang Nestler, managing director at Christof System GmbH, said his firm has been following the development of waste treatment in… Read full this story

