Cần Thơ seeks solutions to resume production

The social distancing measures have caused more than 1,000 enterprises in Cần Thơ to suspend operations in the last two months.— VNA/VNS Thanh Liêm HÀ NỘI — As a hub of garment and textile production and agriculture in Việt Nam, Cần Thơ City wants to ease social distancing measures to help businesses. In an online conference between businesses and the government in the southern city, attendees discussed support plans for when social distancing ends, with vaccination and working methods mentioned as priorities. According to the Việt Nam Textile and Apparel Association, there are seven large factories with from 500 to 2,000 employees each and nearly 40 small production facilities in the city. Cần Thơ is also a destination for training workers for many other provinces in the region. A representative of the association said: "If there is no good solutions, these workers will be lost and very difficult to find again." Nguyễn Thái Hùng, deputy chairman of Việt Nam Textile and Apparel Association in charge of the Mekong Delta region, said garment factories borrowed to buy materials for their orders but could not produce for the last two months during the social distancing period. The measures were damaging as businesses still have to pay interest, said Hùng, adding: "The three on-site option is only a temporary solution." According to a report by the Department of Industry and Trade, the social distancing measures caused more than 1,000 enterprises, or…

