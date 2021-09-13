CAAV proposes plan to re-open domestic flights

In the plan, the CAAV suggested that 22 domestic airports should be divided into three groups. Airports in Group A are those in cities and provinces without any areas applying social distancing measures under the Prime Minister’s Directive 16. They include Van Don airport, Ha Long Bay’s seaplane landing area, as well as Cat Bi and Dien Bien airports. Meanwhile, Group B consists of airports in cities and provinces where social distancing is imposed in only some districts, including Noi Bai, Tho Xuan, Dong Hoi, Vinh, Cam Ranh, Phu Bai, Phu Cat, Pleiku, Tuy Hoa, Chu Lai, Buon Ma Thuot, Con Dao, Lien Khuong, and Vung Tau airport for helicopters. At the same time, Group C comprises airports in localities where all districts are under lock-down. They include Da Nang, Tan Son Nhat, Can Tho, Phu Quoc, Ca Mau, and Rach Gia. CAAV has proposed that, for flights from A to A, B and C airports, there will be no limits on passengers and passengers must show negative testing results within 72 hours. Flights from B to A, B to C; and from C to A and B airports will serve passengers performing official duties and COVID-19 prevention force. Passengers… Read full this story

