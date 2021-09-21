CAAV proposes permission for import of Boeing 737 Max aircraft

A Boeing 737 Max in a trial flight prepares to land in Seattle city of Washington state, the US. — AFP/VNA Photo HÀ NỘI — The Civil Aviation Authority of Việt Nam (CAAV) said on Monday that it has sent a document to the Ministry of Transport asking for permission to conduct procedures to allow Boeing 737 Max aircraft to fly to/from Việt Nam's territory, and to grant certificates for this type of aircraft to be imported into Việt Nam. CAAV Director Đinh Việt Thắng has worked with representatives of the aircraft manufacturer Boeing to update the operation status of Boeing 737 Max aircraft in the world and reported this to the ministry. According to information updated by Boeing, 178 out of 195 aviation authorities in the world have lifted bans on Boeing 737 Max aircraft, including re-issuance of standard airworthiness certification, authorisation to fly to/from their territory and transit through their airspace for this aircraft. After being allowed to operate again by the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), more than 360 Boeing 737 Max aircraft of 35 airlines around the world have now been operating again. As of September 15, after being allowed to resume… Read full this story

