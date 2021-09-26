Bình Thuận Province eyes resumption of tourism

Mũi Né Beach has been deserted for more than a year due to the COVID-19 epidemic. Photo thanhnien.vn HCM CITY – The Bình Thuận Province Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism is discussing plans to reopen Mũi Né to visitors on October 20 after a months-long shutdown. Bùi Thế Nhân, its director, said allowing back travellers soon is imperative for saving the tourism industry. More than 80 per cent of tourist facilities in Mũi Né have been closed since February last year due to the COVID-19 epidemic. But with the situation in the province now controlled, the department has been working with the Tourism Association to develop tourist safety guidelines to submit to the province People’s Committee for approval to be able to reopen. So the province needs to immediately give the second dose of vaccine to staff at hotels and resorts, Nhân said. To start with, Mũi Né would allow in domestic tourists, including foreigners living in Việt Nam, who have received two vaccine shots or had recovered from COVID-19, he added. Nguyễn Văn Khoa, chairman of the association, said since COVID continues to plague many localities, allowing in tourists again requires safety criteria like mandating staff and tourists are fully vaccinated…. Read full this story

