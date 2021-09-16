Basketry dreams of a brighter future

For the Rơ Ngao people in Kon Trang Long Loi Village, the wicker basket is a cultural symbol of the entire ethnic community. VNA/VNS Photo Khoa Trương Throughout Việt Nam there are various traditional crafts in need of preservation, such as the Văn Lâm embroidery in Ninh Bình Province, Bát Tràng pottery in Hà Nội, and basketry of the Rơ Ngao ethnic group in the Central Highlands’ Kon Tum Province. For the Rơ Ngao (a branch of the Ba Na ethnic minority), basketry is considered absolutely central to the very soul of their cultural identity. A Yak, 62, learnt to make baskets from his father as a young boy. It was during trips to the local forests that he became entranced by his father's stories about the art and craft of basketry. When he was just 12 years old he wove his first basket, a skill that is essential for any Rơ Ngao man to gain a wife. "For us Rơ Ngao people, for a man to be considered the head of a family he must be a skillful weaver who can make various kinds of wickerwork, especially baskets," he says. "A common round basket with an open top is made of bamboo wicker, while… Read full this story

