Credit by the end of last month increased by 7.18 per cent compared to the beginning of this year. VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — Banks will lend more than VNĐ100 trillion (US$4.3 billion) with preferential interest rates of 3-4 per cent per year to support the economy, according to Nguyễn Tuấn Anh, director of State Bank of Vietnam (SBV)'s Credit Department of Economic Sectors. The rate cut is estimated to be worth VNĐ3 trillion, Anh said at a preferential interest rate event held last week by Vietnam Economic Review . In addition to this support package, the banking industry has also implemented many other support policies for firms and individuals, Anh said, adding the banking industry had restructured VNĐ520 trillion in loans for borrowers and cut interest rates of VNĐ16 trillion since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. “The very large number has shown the banking industry has tried its best in recent times to share difficulties with firms and people during the pandemic,” Anh noted. However, expert Lê Xuân Nghĩa said the VNĐ3 trillion rate support package is too small to create a rebound for the economy to recover. Therefore, he said, the size of the aid package should be larger. Nghĩa suggested the… Read full this story

Banks to lend $4.3 billion preferential interest rate loans have 242 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at September 27, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.