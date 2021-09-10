Banks tighten loans for real estate businesses

Many banks have reduced outstanding loans for real estate business in the first 6 months. — Photo cafef.vn HÀ NỘI — The banking industry sharply reduced outstanding loans for real estate business in the first half of 2021 and will continue such limits in the second half. According to audited half-yearly financial statements, many banks have reduced outstanding loans for real estate business in the first 6 months. LienVietPostBank’s financial statements show that outstanding loans for real estate business fell by 52 per cent to VNĐ1.67 trillion (US$72.6 million), leaving the proportion of real estate loans at the bank at only 0.87 per cent. At VPBank, outstanding loans for real estate activities decreased by 12 per cent to VNĐ32.4,42 trillion. Meanwhile, the cash flow into personal loans to buy houses, and receive land use rights was still strong, with outstanding loans increasing by 26 per cent to more than VNĐ45.8 trillion. Outstanding loans for real estate business at ABBank decreased by 13 per cent to VNĐ2.69 trillion, while cash flow was strong and grew in other areas. At MBBank, loan balance for real estate business decreased slightly by VNĐ75 billion to VNĐ9.32 trillion, while the bank promoted credit flows into other areas such as household employment; wholesale and retail loans; automobiles and motorbikes; as well as manufacturing and processing. MB’s total credit balance increased by… Read full this story

