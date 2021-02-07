Bạc Liêu to build more erosion-prevention projects

An eroded canal in Bạc Liêu Province’s Vĩnh Lợi District. – VNA/VNS Photo Huỳnh Sử BẠC LIÊU – The Cửu Long (Mekong) Delta province of Bạc Liêu will spend nearly VNĐ19.3 trillion (US$835 million) to build erosion-prevention projects in the 2021 – 30 period. Erosion along rivers, canals and coastal areas has increased, threatening the safety of people and their property as well as infrastructure projects, according to the provincial People’s Committee. In 2021- 25, the province will build 16 erosion-prevention projects along rivers and canals, nine coastal erosion-prevention projects, one residential resettlement project for erosion-affected households, and one project to repair and upgrade the transport system. In 2026 – 30, the province will build 21 erosion-prevention projects along rivers and canals, one residential resettlement project for erosion-affected households, and one project to repair and upgrade transport system. The province has 39 erosion sites along rivers and canals, with an erosion rate of 1 – 2 metres inland each year. The erosion sites are located at many rivers and canals, including the Gành Hào River, Cà Mau – Bạc Liêu Canal, April 30 Canal, Quảng Lộ Giá Rai Canal and Láng Trâm Canal. The province has about 15 kilometres of coastal areas that erode year round. It has three “acutely dangerous” coastal erosion… Read full this story

