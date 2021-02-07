Bạc Liêu to build more erosion-prevention projects

An eroded canal in Bạc Liêu Province’s Vĩnh Lợi District. – VNA/VNS Photo Huỳnh Sử BẠC LIÊU – The Cửu Long (Mekong) Delta province of Bạc Liêu will spend nearly VNĐ19.3 trillion (US$835 million) to build erosion-prevention projects in the 2021 – 30 period. Erosion along rivers, canals and coastal areas has increased, threatening the safety of people and their property as well as infrastructure projects, according to the provincial People’s Committee. In 2021- 25, the province will build 16 erosion-prevention projects along rivers and canals, nine coastal erosion-prevention projects, one residential resettlement project for erosion-affected households, and one project to repair and upgrade the transport system. In 2026 – 30, the province will build 21 erosion-prevention projects along rivers and canals, one residential resettlement project for erosion-affected households, and one project to repair and upgrade transport system. The province has 39 erosion sites along rivers and canals, with an erosion rate of 1 – 2 metres inland each year. The erosion sites are located at many rivers and canals, including the Gành Hào River, Cà Mau – Bạc Liêu Canal, April 30 Canal, Quảng Lộ Giá Rai Canal and Láng Trâm Canal. The province has about 15 kilometres of coastal areas that erode year round. It has three “acutely dangerous” coastal erosion… Read full this story
- Mekong Delta declares urgent erosion situation
- VND530 billion earmarked for drought, saltwater intrusion prevention in Mekong Delta region
- Anti-erosion infrastructure must be upgraded before rainy season: deputy minister
- Bac Ninh helping Samsung Display implement measures to fight COVID-19
- Bac Ninh province applies pay-to-stay quarantine service
- Bac Giang people banned from Covid-19-affected localities
- PM urges speeding up Metro project
- Over 720 billion VND for new-style rural area building in Hoa Binh
- China's NEW coronavirus hospital: Workers spend six days turning a 13-storey building into a makeshift facility amid fears of a fresh crisis on the border with Russia
- Hanoi struggles to repair damaged ancient buildings
Bạc Liêu to build more erosion-prevention projects have 315 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at February 7, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.