ASEAN logistics sector could put on growth spurt without entry barriers: OECD

The launch of the two OECD reports at the virtual ASEAN Economic Ministers' Meeting on September 9. — Photo courtesy of asean.org HCM CITY — If some of the competition restrictions in ASEAN's logistics industry are lifted, the bloc's economies could be better off by more than US$4.5 billion annually, the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development has claimed in a report titled 'OECD Competition Assessment Reviews: Logistics Sector in ASEAN.' ASEAN and the OECD launched the report together with another called 'OECD Competitive Neutrality Reviews: Small-Package Delivery Services in ASEAN' at the virtual ASEAN Economic Ministers Meeting on September 9. According to the report, the logistics sector constitutes a cornerstone for the development of an integrated internal market in ASEAN. It now accounts for 5 per cent of the bloc's GDP and employment, providing around 17 million jobs. But in some ASEAN member countries, logistics costs account for up to 20 per cent of the price of finished goods, almost double the global average. This is a de facto levy on consumers and businesses alike that could be reduced by addressing obstacles to competition in supply chains. Rethinking regulations governing FDI in the logistics sector would help member states… Read full this story

