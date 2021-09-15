Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Trần Quốc Khánh at the ASEAN-India consultation. — VNA/VNS Photo Trần Việt HÀ NỘI — A Vietnamese delegation led by Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyễn Hồng Diên attended economic ministerial-level consultation meetings between ASEAN and its partners – the US, Hong Kong (China), India, the European Union and Russia – held via video conference in the framework of the 53rd ASEAN Economic Ministers' Meeting on September 14. At the ASEAN-US consultation, Việt Nam and ASEAN member states thanked the US Government for its donation of COVID-19 vaccines and other anti-pandemic assistance. They also hailed the US as the second largest trade partner of the bloc with a total trade of US$309 billion last year, up 4.6 per cent annually. Participants took note of important progress in the implementation of the ASEAN-US Trade and Investment Framework Agreement (TIFA) in 2019-20 and the US-ASEAN Expanded Economic Engagement (E3) Initiative for 2020-2021 focusing on e-commerce, transparency and good practices, ASEAN one-stop shop mechanism, trade facilitation, development of micro-small, small and medium-sized enterprises, agriculture, trade and environment. The meeting adopted a plan to carry out the TIFA and the E3 Initiative in 2021-22, with focuses on e-commerce, transparency and good practices, ASEAN single window,… Read full this story

ASEAN economic ministers hold consultation meetings with partners have 304 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at September 15, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.