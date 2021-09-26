As HCM City reopens, businesses realise flexible is the way to go

Customers shop at Co.opmart Củ Chi supermarket in HCM CIty’s Củ Chi District. Many businesses in HCM City's 'green zones' that have been allowed to reopen since September 15 have adopted flexible models to meet the market's new requirements. — Photo courtesy of Saigon Co.op HCM CITY — Many businesses in HCM City's 'green zones' (safe zones) that have been allowed to reopen since September 15 have adopted flexible models to meet the market's new requirements. Tùng Minh, owner of a store that sells imported fruits in District 7, said the first thing he did on reopening his store was to start investing in online infrastructure and building a network of potential online customers. The store has started to receive orders via phone and website, he said. It connects closely with loyal customers, and through them introduces and markets its products to their relatives, friends and neighbours, he said. It also digitises product images, prices and origins to enable people to shop online, he added. Thanh Tâm, owner of a shop that sells processed and packaged foods in Củ Chi District, said he has switched to receiving orders by phone and customers could come to pick up their products or get delivery at home. “By… Read full this story

