Artists offer online training courses during COVID-19 pandemic

Artists in HCM City are offering online training courses in theatre and film-making on YouTube as their way to encourage fans in the virus fight. — Photo courtesy of Sun&Moon HCM CITY — Artists in HCM City are providing online training courses in theatre and film-making on YouTube to encourage fans during the pandemic. Film director Võ Thanh Hòa offers a film-making programme on his Facebook fan page targeting students from art schools and young people involved in movies. Through his programme, Hòa has shared information, skills and experiences in film, including casting, shooting, and pre-and post-production. Basic knowledge and latest information about independent film-making are featured, and script writing and casting courses are also included. Hòa's programme has included online workshops on topics about documentaries, short films, feature films and TV series. Challenges that young filmmakers face today are also discussed. "Through my online programme, I hope amateurs and professionals have a chance to learn and improve their knowledge and skills," Hòa, who has 22 years in the industry, said after his programme launched in May. Hòa has directed and produced 20 TV series and films. "Hòa's online programme encourages young filmmakers and provides them with new knowledge and lessons on filming," said Nguyễn Hoàng Ngân, a second-year student at the HCM City University of Theatre & Cinematography. Another artist providing online courses is master of ceremonies Thanh Thảo, who began her career in 2003 and works for… Read full this story

