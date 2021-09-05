Artists join online auctions in COVID-19 fight

HCM CITY — Dozens of artists nationwide have donated artworks to an online auction, with all the proceeds being used to equip the HCM City's Field Hospital No 6 with essential medical supplies. The first auction took place from September 2 to 4 and sold eight paintings for a total of VNĐ106 million (US$4,600). 'Portrait of Thiếu Anh' by Hoàng Nam Việt was sold during the first auction for VNĐ40 million (US1,700). Initiated by Việt Phạm, co-founder of Artcific, an online art platform to help artists meet art-lovers, the impromptu event has connected more than 30 artists in Việt Nam and abroad to join, regardless of social distancing and differences in geographical locations, materials and styles. "They have proved that art can always find a way to reply beautifully to real-world problems,” Việt said. According to art manager of GocCreation Lê Tuấn Ry, coordinating partner of the auction, each artwork is a story about the mental body not missing out on emotional challenges, even during the hardest moments. Due to social distancing and time constraints, the organising board and the artists cannot take good quality pictures of all the artworks. Instead, most of the photos used are from the artists' archives, or were taken shortly after the project started. "The current pandemic… Read full this story

