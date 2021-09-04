Army Games 2021 in Vietnam concludes

The event was attended by Vietnamese Defense Minister General Phan Van Giang, Vice Chairman of the National Assembly Senior Lieutenant General Tran Quang Phuong and Russian Deputy Defense Minister Aleksey Yurievich Krivoruchko. Addressing the closing ceremony, Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People's Army Lieutenant General Nguyen Van Nghia congratulated participating teams on completing the two contests in Vietnam and thanked the jury, referee board, competitors and service-people for their contribution to the success of the event. General Nghia said that after four days, the "Sniper Frontier" and "Emergency Area" contests of the Army Games 2021 concluded successfully. This success came from the timely instruction of leaders of the Vietnamese Ministry of National Defense, cooperation among ministries and central and local agencies as well as the support of Russia and participating delegations. He reiterated that Vietnam's hosting of the Army Games for the first time not only demonstrates the country's support to Russia, but also affirms its foreign policy of diversification and multilateralization of foreign relations. He said that in the coming time Vietnam will continue expanding defense cooperation in different fields with other countries around the world for peace, stability and prosperity in the region and… Read full this story

