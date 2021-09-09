Aquarium enthusiast builds miniature Mekong River homes

Bảo Hoa Fed up with social distancing, a young man in Hải Dương Province has channelled his creativity by getting into crafts to alleviate the dull tedium that comes with life in lockdown. Vũ Thạch Dương, 21, makes quaint miniature models of Mekong Delta riverside homes to decorate his fish aquarium. "I've been obsessed with aquarium decoration for a long time, but since I don't have money to buy expensive items, I decided to make them myself," the aquarium enthusiast told Việt Nam News . "Modern house models have been done by so many people, so I wanted to do something different, and I decided to go with the old-style riverside houses. Those southwestern houses look cool in the water, and they suit my fish tank." SKILLED CRAFTSMAN: Vũ Thạch Dương makes miniature houses from discarded materials to get rid of the boredom of social distancing. Photos courtesy of Vũ Thạch Dương Dương has always had a knack for arts and crafts and made his first models when he was in elementary school. "When I was in third grade I made this stilt house model from discarded cardboard boxes. That year I was the only pupil in the school to receive a certificate for being skilled in… Read full this story

