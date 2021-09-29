Animated film on Vietnamese history released online

Poster of the animated film Rạch Đôi Sơn Hà (A Country of Two Halves), a 2D production by Đạt Phi Media featuring historical events during the Lê and Mạc dynasties. — Photo courtesy of the producer HCM CITY — An animated film featuring historical events during the Lê and Mạc dynasties has been released on YouTube. Rạch Đôi Sơn Hà (A Country of Two Halves), a 2D production, features the Lê-Mạc war, a 65 year-long civil war between the Lê and Mạc dynasties from 1527 to 1592 . It focuses on military general Mạc Đăng Dung, who established the Mạc Dynasty in 1527 after fighting against the Trịnh and Nguyễn clans during the Southern and Northern Dynasty period. General Dung killed Lê Cung Hoàng, the last Emperor of the Later Lê Dynasty to rule the new Mạc Dynasty. In 1592, Thăng Long (now Hà Nội), the capital of the Mạc Dynasty, was reconquered by the Later Lê forces, marking the end of the Southern and Northern Dynasty period of Vietnamese history. Rạch Đôi Sơn Hà is produced by filmmakers from Đạt Phi Media, a company founded by Nguyễn Đạt Phi who has a YouTube channel called Hùng Ca Sử Việt (The Heroic Tunes of Vietnamese History). The film, released on September 21, has attracted more than 49,400 views…. Read full this story
