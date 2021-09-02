All-out efforts to curb COVID-19 continue

* On September 1, Army Corps 3 handed over 4,000 gift packages, valued at VND 1.2 billion, and 18 tons of vegetables produced by its troops to a leader of Binh Chanh district in support of pandemic-hit people in the locality. The gifts included 20 tons of necessities, namely rice, dry rations, instant noodles, milk, canned meat, cooking oil, and others. Speaking at the event, Senior Colonel Nguyen Thanh Phong, Deputy Political Commissar of Army Corps 3, hoped that the donation would ease the difficulties of the people in Ho Chi Minh City during the social distancing period. Nguyen Thi Kim Dung, Chairwoman of the People's Council of Binh Chanh district expressed her deep thanks to Army Corps 3 and wished the army corps' officers and soldiers good health to successfully fulfill all assigned missions. * The same day, Battalion DK1 under Naval Region 2 transported 300 gifts, worth more than VND 90 million, to Quarter 1, Tan Dinh ward, District 1, Ho Chi Minh City to help local people affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. * The Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of HCM City received COVID-19 relief from Masan Group. The donation, worth VND 16 billion in total, consisted of… Read full this story

