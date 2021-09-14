Administered COVID-19 vaccine shots in Việt Nam crosses 30 million mark

People in Hà Nôi’s Nam Từ Liêm Districts receive COVID-19 vaccine doses. VNA/VNS Photo Hoàng Hiếu HÀ NỘI – Việt Nam has surpassed the milestone of injecting more than 30 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines nationwide after five consecutive days administering a million jabs a day. According to data from the National Immunisation Portal, by the morning of September 14, the country had injected 30.4 million people. Ten provinces with the highest vaccination rates are Quảng Ninh, Đồng Tháp, Bình Phước, Vĩnh Long, Cà Mau, Kon Tum, Bến Tre, Bạc Liêu, Sóc Trăng and Lâm Đồng. Hà Nội has so far used 80.6 per cent of the 5.3 million doses provided by the Ministry of Health. Hà Nội's Health Department, on September 14, was further provided with 418,000 doses of China's Vero Cell vaccine. The vaccines were given to 13 districts in Long Biên, Đống Đa, Bắc Từ Liêm, Nam Từ Liêm, Sóc Sơn, Quốc Oai, Thường Tín, Phú Xuyên, Thanh Oai, Ứng Hòa, Sơn Tây, Đan Phượng and Phúc Thọ. Bắc Từ Liêm received most with 63,400 doses, followed by Sóc Sơn with 51,860 liều, Thường Tín with 41,480 doses, Phú Xuyên with 40,700 doses, Phúc Thọ, 32,760 doses, and… Read full this story

