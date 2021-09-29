The German ambassador to Việt Nam, Dr. Guido Hildner, writes to Việt Nam News on the Day of German Unity and commemorating 10 years of Strategic Partnership between Germany and Việt Nam: On October 3, Germans celebrate the Day of German Unity. They are remembering German reunification on October 3, 1990. This is a day of joy – even if this year it is overshadowed by the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic has had a major impact on life in Germany over the past year and a half. It’s not over. Yet, thanks to the good progress of the vaccinations, everyday life has been gradually normalised in many areas. This gives hope. The pandemic is a major challenge for society as a whole. The central task now is to shape the future. This affects the economy, but also many other areas. Climate change in particular is a topic that moves people in Germany. Therefore, there is consensus that the economic recovery after the pandemic should take place in an ecologically exemplary manner. Energy supply plays a key role. The goal is to rely on renewable sources. Renewable energies with wind and water power, photovoltaics and biomass already have a share of 46 per… Read full this story

A letter from the German ambassador to Việt Nam marking ten years of Strategic Partnership have 227 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at September 30, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.