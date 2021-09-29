A glimpse of Hà Giang during golden rice season

Every year, from the end of August to the beginning of September of the lunar calendar (which falls in October), the weather in the highlands starts to get cold and the yellow rays of the sun shine on the ripe golden rice fields, signalling a bountiful “golden season”. This is the time when ethnic minorities in the highlands of Hà Giang celebrate the New Rice festival. Hoàng Su Phì is one of the two western border districts of Hà Giang Province, the residence area of 13 ethnic groups such as Dao, Tày, Nùng, Cờ Lao and La Chí. With distinct geographical features, Hoàng Su Phì District still preserves many unique and diverse traditional cultural values of the people of different ethnic groups, especially agricultural rituals. Hoàng Su Phì preserves many unique and diverse traditional cultural values of the people of different ethnic groups, especially agricultural rituals. — VNS Photo Việt Thanh Dao ethnic families in Hồ Thầu Commune, Hoàng Su Phì District, often hold a new rice festival when entering the harvest, around the 5th to 10th day of the 9th lunar month every year. With the custom of worshipping polytheists, the Dao people of Hồ Thầu Commune believe that the rice… Read full this story

