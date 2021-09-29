8,758 new cases, 162 COVID-19 related deaths on Wednesday

A resident of Hà Nội’s Thanh Xuân District was injected with the COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday. VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — Less than 9,000 new COVID cases were recorded on Wednesday, taking the total number of infections to 779,398. The total amount of new cases detected was 8,758 and a further 162 deaths were also announced. The majority of the fatalities were in HCM City, with 113, followed by Bình Dương Province with 33, Đồng Nai (3), An Giang (3), Kiên Giang (2), Long An (2), Đồng Tháp (2), Cần Thơ (1), Cà Mau (1), Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu (1) and Tiền Giang (1). The total number of fatalities now stands at 19,098, accounting for 2.5 per cent of the infected cases. Of the new infections, 14 were imported while 8,744 were locally transmitted. HCM City still topped the list with 4,699 new cases, but only four new cases were detected in Hà Nội. Other cases were found in Bình Dương (2,389), Đồng Nai (899), Long An (132), Sóc Trăng (112), Kiên Giang (82), Tiền Giang (68), An Giang (63), Cần Thơ (42), Hà Nam (36), Khánh Hòa (32), Bình Thuận (29), Tây Ninh (23), Bạc Liêu (22), Quảng Trị… Read full this story

