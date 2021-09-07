Vietnam has played a key role in ensuring the success of this year's event. The community of the Asian Organization of Supreme Audit Institutions (ASOSAI) has demonstrated solidarity to overcome difficulties while taking on innovative measures to respond to the Covid-19 situation, said Vietnam's Auditor General and Chairman Tran Sy Thanh. Vietnam's Auditor General and Chairman of the ASOSAI for the 2018-2021 period Tran Sy Thanh. Photos: VNA Thanh was speaking at the 15th assembly of the Asian Organisation of Supreme Audit Institutions, which was virtually held in a special circumstance as the pandemic is causing severe socio-economic impacts on the majority of Asia. In his opening speech today [September 7] following the launch of the 15th ASOSAI tenure 2021-2024, Thanh said this showed the efforts from each Supreme Audit Institutions (SAI) in the region, including SAI Thailand – the host of this 15th Assembly, and SAI China, those that have worked closely with SAI Vietnam to prepare for this event. The event aimed to seek better measures to ensure the safety of all members during the pandemic. "For the past three years serving as ASOSAI Chair, the State Audit of Vietnam (SAV) along with other members have been working on realizing the Hanoi Declaration, themed… Read full this story

15th ASOSAI Assembly convenes online have 310 words, post on hanoitimes.vn at September 7, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.