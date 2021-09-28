150,000 positive rapid COVID-19 tests not accounted for in national tally: HCM City’s health department

HCM City to carefully reopen economy from Oct 1 Việt Nam attends meeting of ACC working group on public health emergencies Silent hero behind the wheel takes hundreds of COVID patients to medical facilities 88 per cent of Vietnamese households negatively affected by COVID-19 HCM City businesses eager to resume, but regulation, worker availability worries linger Doctors treating a seriously ill COVID-19 patient at Tân Bình District’s COVID-19 field hospital. — VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — HCM City's health department said there are about 150,000 positive COVID-19 cases detected through rapid antigen tests that have not been accounted for in the national tally. Explaining how these cases had not been granted an identification number in the health ministry's records, Nguyễn Văn Vĩnh Châu, deputy head of HCM City's health department, on Monday said that the protocol was that only cases confirmed through RT-PCR diagnostics were officially considered positive cases. During the peak of the outbreak in HCM City, the country’s COVID-19 epicentre, both rapid antigen tests and RT-PCR tests have been deployed throughout the city depending on the perceived risks of each area, and all positive cases found through antigen tests were considered as confirmed COVID-19 patients and got treated accordingly, instead of… Read full this story

