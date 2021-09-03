14,922 new cases on Friday, 308 more deaths

14,922 new infections were announced on Friday, of which 28 were imported and 14,894 were domestically recorded in Ho Chi Minh City (8,499), Binh Duong (3,676), Dong Nai (986), Long An (564), Tay Ninh (267), Tien Giang (154), Kien Giang (104), Dong Thap (82), Da Nang Da Nang (81), Binh Thuan (75), An Giang (62), Khanh Hoa (61), Hanoi (58), Ba Ria – Vung Tau (39), Nghe An (37), Quang Ngai (24), Phu Yen (19), Binh Dinh (17), Thanh Hoa (15), Can Tho (10), Gia Lai (10), Dak Nong (9), Binh Phuoc (8), Vinh Long (8), Tra Vinh (5), Ha Tinh (5), Ben Tre (5), Ca Mau (4), Quang Nam (3), Nam Dinh (2), Bac Lieu (2), Bac Ninh (1), Hau Giang (1 ), Bac Giang (1) including 9,275 cases in the community. 11,344 patients were agiven the all-clear, bringing the total recoveries to 270,668 cases.
