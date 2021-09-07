14,208 cases and 316 COVID-related deaths on Tuesday

Residents of Yên Hoà Ward in Hà Nội’s Cầu Giấy District are tested for COVID-19 on Tuesday. VNA/VNS PHOTO Minh Quyết HÀ NỘI – A total of 14,208 new COVID-19 cases have been detected in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of infections to 550,996. There were also a further 316 fatalities. Compared to Monday, the number of cases had risen nationally by 1,716. HCM City once again recorded the most new infections with 7,310, followed by neighbouring Bình Dương Province with 3,966. The other cases were in Đồng Nai (945), Long An (490), Kiên Giang (242), Tiền Giang (183), Quảng Bình (182), Tây Ninh (164), An Giang (87), Cần Thơ (74), Đồng Tháp (71), Khánh Hòa (61), Đắk Nông (51), Bình Phước (48), Bình Thuận (46), Quảng Ngãi (37), Hà Nội (36), Đà Nẵng (34), Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu (31), Phú Yên (25), Nghệ An (18), Bình Định (11), Quảng Nam (10), Thừa Thiên Huế (9), Trà Vinh (8 ), Quảng Trị (8 ), Vĩnh Long (7), Thanh Hóa (7), Cà Mau (7), Sơn La (7), Bắc Ninh (4), Lạng Sơn (3), Bến Tre (2), Hậu Giang (2), Bạc Liêu (2), Lâm Đồng (1), Kon Tum (1), Hưng… Read full this story
