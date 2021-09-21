14 traders allowed to deliver goods at HCM City wholesale market to ensure food supply

A part of Hóc Môn Wholesale Market is being used as a foodstuff freight transshipment station for HCM City. Photo nld.com.vn HCM CITY – Hóc Môn Wholesale Market in HCM City’s Hóc Môn District on the first day of partial reopening on September 20 received hundreds of tonnes of food and foodstuff, a dramatic increase over previous weeks. The market’s management company recently allowed 14 traders to deliver farm produce to a transhipment station at the market to meet increasing demand. The continuing increase in the amount of food and foodstuff delivered to the market has been due to higher demand as well as new regulations that have eased the transport of goods. The company said that if the operation was effective, the collection areas at the market would be expanded in the near future. The food arriving on Monday was mostly vegetables from areas such as the Mekong Delta region, Lâm Đồng Province and Lào Cai Province in the north. Lâm Văn Lợi, a driver from Lào Cai, said that he had transported more than 60 tonnes of potatoes and onions from Lào Cai to the market and was waiting for items to distribute to other places. He said that transport had been more convenient recently and that he would increase the volume of food on future trips if market demand remained high. Nguyễn Thị Son, an owner of an agricultural… Read full this story

