13,321 new infections announced on Friday, of which 15 were imported and 13,306 were recorded domestically in Ho Chi Minh City (7,539), Binh Duong (3,563), Dong Nai (823), Long An (321), Tay Ninh (248), Tien Giang (156), Kien Giang (86), Binh Phuoc (58), Dong Tower (58), Quang Binh (48), Quang Ngai (45), Can Tho (37), Khanh Hoa (34), Binh Thuan (34), Da Nang (30), Hanoi (29), Bac Lieu ( 26), Dak Lak (26), An Giang (19), Dak Nong (17), Quang Nam (16), Nghe An (16), Binh Dinh (15), Phu Yen (13), Ba Ria – Vung Tau (11), Thua Thien Hue (8 ), Ben Tre (6), Lam Dong (5), Thanh Hoa (5), Vinh Long (3), Ninh Thuan (3), Son La (3), Tra Vinh ( 2), Gia Lai (2), Hung Yen (1), including 8,680 cases in the community.

13,321 new infections announced on Friday have 209 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at September 10, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.