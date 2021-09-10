13,321 new infections announced on Friday, of which 15 were imported and 13,306 were recorded domestically in Ho Chi Minh City (7,539), Binh Duong (3,563), Dong Nai (823), Long An (321), Tay Ninh (248), Tien Giang (156), Kien Giang (86), Binh Phuoc (58), Dong Tower (58), Quang Binh (48), Quang Ngai (45), Can Tho (37), Khanh Hoa (34), Binh Thuan (34), Da Nang (30), Hanoi (29), Bac Lieu ( 26), Dak Lak (26), An Giang (19), Dak Nong (17), Quang Nam (16), Nghe An (16), Binh Dinh (15), Phu Yen (13), Ba Ria – Vung Tau (11), Thua Thien Hue (8 ), Ben Tre (6), Lam Dong (5), Thanh Hoa (5), Vinh Long (3), Ninh Thuan (3), Son La (3), Tra Vinh ( 2), Gia Lai (2), Hung Yen (1), including 8,680 cases in the community.
- Amanda Kloots says doctors are hopeful 'a new infection' won't affect Nick Cordero's progress in ongoing COVID-19 battle
- Number of new daily coronavirus cases in the US tops 52,000 for the first time after eight states hit record highs for new infections and second lockdowns loom across the country
- The Latest: SKorea continues upward trend in new infections
- Recoveries exceed new infections in Haryana
- COVID-19 cases in Bangladesh reach 156,391 with 3,114 new infections
- New Mexico announces $100 fines for flouting face mask rule
- Pittsburgh remains virus hotspot; reports 218 new infections
- Coronavirus: Rate of new infections 'almost entirely preventable', says former chief scientific adviser
- California Coronavirus Update: Governor Gavin Newsom Reports New Infections Rose Over 40 Percent In Past 24 Hours
- New infections are still the biggest risk to the economy
13,321 new infections announced on Friday have 209 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at September 10, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.