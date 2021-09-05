13,137 new infections announced on Sunday, 281 more deaths

13,137 new infections announced on Sunday, of which 36 were imported and 13,101 were recorded domestically in HCM City (6,226), Binh Duong (3,540), Dong Nai (1,243), Long An (756), Kien Giang (345), Tien Giang (133), Can Tho (100), Tay Ninh (91), Dong Tower (78), Khanh Hoa (74), An Giang (73), Da Nang (64), Hanoi (53), Ba Ria – Vung Tau (51), Nghe An (48), Binh Thuan (47), Tra Vinh (33), Quang Ngai (25), Phu Yen (24), Binh Phuoc (22), Vinh Long (20), Binh Dinh (13), Ca Mau (6), Lam Dong (5), Ben Tre (5), Bac Ninh (5), Quang Tri (4), Thanh Hoa (4), Lang Son (3), Son La (2), Bac Lieu (2), Ninh Thuan (1), Quang Nam (1 ), Ha Tinh (1), Bac Giang (1), Quang Ninh (1), and Dak Nong (1). Of these, 7,521 cases were in the community.
