A teacher at Hà Nội’s Thăng Long Primary School conducts online classes on Monday as the city has strengthened social distancing regulations. VNA/VNS Photo Thanh Tùng HÀ NỘI – The Ministry of Health announced 12,481 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, bringing Việt Nam's total to 536,788. A further 311 deaths were also reported. Of the latest transmissions, only four were imported and the rest locally transmitted. Among the new cases, 8,099 were found in the community. HCM City recorded the highest number of new infections with 7,122, an increase of 896 cases compared to Sunday, followed by Bình Dương (2,194), Đồng Nai (871), Long An (857), Tiền Giang (234), and Kiên Giang (201). The number of new infections in both Bình Dương and Đồng Nai decreased by 1,346 and 372 respectively. In the capital city of Hà Nội, 42 new infections were reported. The 311 COVID-related fatalities were in HCM City (233), Bình Dương (39), Long An (5), Khánh Hòa (7), Đồng Nai (6), Long An (5), Tiền Giang (5), Kiên Giang (3), Đồng Tháp (2), Đà Nẵng (2), Cần Thơ (2), Sóc Trăng (2), Bình Định (2), Hà Nội (1), Vĩnh Long (1), and Tây Ninh (1). Also on Monday, a total 9,730 of people were given… Read full this story

12,481 new COVID-19 cases detected on Monday have 290 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at September 6, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.