The 11,692 new COVID-19 cases include five imported cases and 11,687 local infections detected in Hồ Chí Minh City (6,521), Bình Dương (3,609), Đồng Nai (590), Long An (254), Kiên Giang (134), An Giang (121), Tiền Giang (105), Tây Ninh (59), Cần Thơ (43), Đồng Tháp (27), Bình Định (22), Khánh Hòa (18), Đà Nẵng (15), Bình Thuận (15), Cà Mau (14), Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu (13), Hà Nội (12), Hà Nam (12), Quảng Bình (12), Ninh Thuận (11), Bình Phước (11), Đắk Nông (10), Đắk Lắk (10), Phú Yên (10), Quảng Ngãi (9), Vĩnh Long (6), Hậu Giang (6), Thanh Hóa (4), Bạc Liêu (4), Lâm Đồng (3), Nghệ An (3), Quảng Nam (2), Trà Vinh (1), and Bến Tre (1). An additional 240 COVID related deaths were announced, bringing the total fatalities to 17,545.

11,692 new COVID-19 cases, 240 more deaths reported on Tuesday have 223 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at September 21, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.