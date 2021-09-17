11,521 new COVID-19 cases recorded on Friday

A medical staff takes samples of a boy for a SARS-CoV-2 test in An Phú District, the Mekong Delta province of An Giang. — VNA/VNS Photo Thanh Sang HÀ NỘI — A further 11,521 new COVID-19 infections were recorded in Việt Nam on Friday, increasing the caseload since the beginning of the pandemic to 667,650. There were also a further 212 COVID-related fatalities. Fifteen of the new infections were imported and the rest were all domestic. HCM City recorded the most with 5,972 cases, followed by Bình Dương with 4,013 and Đồng Nai with 345. Hà Nội recorded 12 new cases on Friday, all in quarantined or lockdown areas. The capital city has not detected any community cases in the past two days. Friday was also the day Hà Nội recorded the lowest number of cases in the past two months. Other localities that reported new infections were Long An (273), Kiên Giang (180), Tiền Giang (118), Tây Ninh (114), An Giang (106), Quảng Ngãi (52), Cần Thơ (50), Quảng Bình (37), Đồng Tháp (35), Khánh Hòa (35), Bình Phước (21), Bình Thuận (18), Bạc Liêu (14), Ninh Thuận (13), Quảng Trị (12), Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu (12), Hậu Giang… Read full this story

