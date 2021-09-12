The 11,478 new COVID-19 cases reported on Sunday include nine imported cases and 11,469 local infections detected in Hồ Chí Minh City (6,158), Bình Dương (3,188), Đồng Nai (974), Long An (285), Kiên Giang (117), Tây Ninh (93), Tiền Giang (80), Cần Thơ (68), An Giang (62), Quảng Bình (61), Đồng Tháp (49), Khánh Hòa (46), Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu (46), Bình Phước (33), Quảng Ngãi (30), Cà Mau (22), Hà Nội (20), Đắk Nông (17), Bình Thuận (16), Bình Định (16), Phú Yên (14), Quảng Nam (12), Đắk Lắk (12), Thanh Hóa (12), Đà Nẵng (12), Bạc Liêu (8 ), Trà Vinh (7), Bến Tre (3), Lâm Đồng (2), Nghệ An (2), Ninh Thuận (2), Vĩnh Long (1), and Hưng Yên (1); 6,650 of these were found in the community. Tiền Giang registered an additional 548 cases detected on previous days. A further 261 COVID-related deaths were announced, bringing the total death toll to 15,279.

11,478 new COVID-19 cases, 261 more deaths reported on Sunday have 228 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at September 12, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.