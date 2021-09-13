11,172 new infections detected in Việt Nam Monday

Hà Nội injects almost 1 million vaccine shots in two days The medical ‘butler’ who never wears protective gear Environmental worker protection strengthened HCM City to extend lockdown until September end, delay COVID 'green cards' Two greengrocers use illegal travel permit to enter district, spreading COVID-19 An elderly man in Hai Bà Trưng District, Hà Nội is given a vaccine shot. VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — A total of 11,172 new COVID-19 cases have been detected in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of infections to 624,547. There were also a further 298 fatalities announced Monday and an additional 83 added to the total from previous days. Among the new cases, there were four imported and 11,168 local. Compared to Sunday, the number of cases has decreased nationally by 301. HCM City still tops the list with 5,446 new infections, followed by neighbouring Bình Dương Province with 3,651. The other infections were found in Đồng Nai (768), Long An (327), Tiền Giang (161), Tây Ninh (142), Kiên Giang (77), Cần Thơ (68), Đồng Tháp (59), Quảng Bình (57), An Giang (44), Khánh Hòa (44), Bình Phước (42), Hà Nội (41), Bình Thuận (38), Đắk Lắk (28), Cà Mau (21), Đắk Nông (20), Thừa Thiên Huế (18), Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu (16), Đà Nẵng (13),… Read full this story

