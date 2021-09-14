10,508 new COVID-19 cases recorded on Tuesday

Medical workers give COVID-19 vaccinations for residents in Mễ Trì Ward, Nam Từ Liêm District in Hà Nội. — VNA/VNS Photo Hoàng Hiếu HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam saw 10,508 new COVID-19 infections on Tuesday, increasing the caseload since the beginning of the pandemic to 635,055, according to the Ministry of Health. Twelve of them were imported cases and the remaining 10,496 infections were all domestic. HCM City recorded the most with 6,312 cases, followed by Bình Dương with 2,178 and Đồng Nai with 777. Other localities that reported new cases included Long An (379), Kiên Giang (157), An Giang (111), Tiền Giang (102), Tây Ninh (75), Bình Phước (54), Khánh Hòa (44), Cần Thơ (40), Bạc Liêu (34), Bình Định (34), Đồng Tháp (32), Đắk Nông (26), Hà Nội (21), Quảng Nam (14), Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu (14), Bến Tre (13), Thừa Thiên Huế (11), Đà Nẵng (11), Đắk Lắk (10), Quảng Ngãi (9), Cà Mau (8 ), Thanh Hóa (6), Trà Vinh (5), Ninh Thuận (5), Bình Thuận (5), Vĩnh Long (3), Phú Yên (2), Nghệ An (2), Lâm Đồng (1), Hưng Yên (1). A total of 6,740 cases were detected in the community. As many as 12,683 patients were given the… Read full this story

