Students at Nguyễn Bỉnh Khiêm Primary School in Pleiku City, the Central Highlands province of Gia Lai wash their hands before going to class to prevent COVID-19. — VNA/VNS Photo Hồng Điệp HÀ NỘI — A further 10,489 new COVID-19 infections were recorded in Việt Nam on Thursday, increasing the caseload since the beginning of the pandemic to 656,129, according to the Ministry of Health. Seven of them were imported cases and the remaining 10,482 infections were all domestic. HCM City recorded the most with 5,735 cases, followed by Bình Dương with 2,998 and Đồng Nai with 567. Other localities that reported new cases included Long An (281), Kiên Giang (198), An Giang (126), Tiền Giang (81), Cần Thơ (60), Tây Ninh (58), Quảng Bình (43), Khánh Hòa (37), Đồng Tháp (33), Bình Phước (30), Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu (29), Bình Thuận (29), Đắk Lắk (26), Bình Định (22), Hà Nội (15), Quảng Ngãi (14), Ninh Thuận (12), Hậu Giang (10), Cà Mau (9), Phú Yên (9), Đắk Nông (8 ), Bến Tre (7), Sóc Trăng (7), Bạc Liêu (7), Quảng Nam (6), Thanh Hóa (6), Trà Vinh (5), Nghệ An (4), Thừa Thiên Huế (3), Gia Lai (2), Đà Nẵng (2), Bắc Ninh (1), Hưng… Read full this story

10,489 new COVID-19 cases, including 10,482 local infections recorded on Thursday have 313 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at September 16, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.