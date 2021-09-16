10,489 cases announced on Thursday

10,482 cases were recorded domestically in HCM City (5,735), Binh Duong (2,998 ), Dong Nai (567), Long An (281), Kien Giang (198 ), An Giang (126), Tien Giang (81), Can Tho (60), Tay Ninh (58 ), Quang Binh (43), Khanh Hoa (37), Dong Thap (33), Binh Phuoc (30), Ba Ria – Vung Tau (29), Binh Thuan (29), Dak Lak (26), Binh Dinh (22), Hanoi (15), Quang Ngai (14), Ninh Thuan (12), Hau Giang (10), Ca Mau (9), Phu Yen (9), Dak Nong (8 ), Ben Tre (7), Soc Trang (7), Bac Lieu (7), Quang Nam (6), Thanh Hoa (6), Tra Vinh (5), Nghe An (4), Thua Thien Hue (3), Gia Lai ( 2), Da Nang (2), Bac Ninh (1), Hung Yen (1), Lam Dong (1) including 6,537 cases in the community.

