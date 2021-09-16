10,482 cases were recorded domestically in HCM City (5,735), Binh Duong (2,998 ), Dong Nai (567), Long An (281), Kien Giang (198 ), An Giang (126), Tien Giang (81), Can Tho (60), Tay Ninh (58 ), Quang Binh (43), Khanh Hoa (37), Dong Thap (33), Binh Phuoc (30), Ba Ria – Vung Tau (29), Binh Thuan (29), Dak Lak (26), Binh Dinh (22), Hanoi (15), Quang Ngai (14), Ninh Thuan (12), Hau Giang (10), Ca Mau (9), Phu Yen (9), Dak Nong (8 ), Ben Tre (7), Soc Trang (7), Bac Lieu (7), Quang Nam (6), Thanh Hoa (6), Tra Vinh (5), Nghe An (4), Thua Thien Hue (3), Gia Lai ( 2), Da Nang (2), Bac Ninh (1), Hung Yen (1), Lam Dong (1) including 6,537 cases in the community.
- Vietnam confirms 30 new Covid-19 infection cases on Thursday evening
- Victoria announces horrifying spike in COVID-19 with 723 new cases and 13 deaths as Daniel Andrews extends mask rule and bans visitors from your home to halt the spread - and lockdown won't be finishing anytime soon
- Victoria records 397 new coronavirus cases and three more deaths with an even harsher lockdown imminent - as expert warns Australia's coronavirus capital will soon face 1,000 infections a day
- Karnataka sees highest daily increase of 6,805 COVID-19 cases
- India sees highest one-day spike of over 62,000 Covid-19 cases, tally past 2 million
- India’s coronavirus case trajectory worse than United States, Brazil
- Sydney's coronavirus clusters are still growing as New South Wales is hit with 12 new cases - but just one is a traveller in hotel quarantine
- CBI takes up Sushant Singh Rajput suicide case, likely to file FIR; ED to quiz Rhea Chakraborty
- Snapchat announces tools to increase youth voter engagement
- BTS announces US theater premiere of 'Break the Silence' film
10,489 cases announced on Thursday have 239 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at September 16, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.