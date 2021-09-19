10,040 new cases of COVID-19 reported on Sunday

Police officers at a COVID-19 checkpoint in the southern province of Bạc Liêu. — VNA/VNS Photo Chanh Đa HÀ NỘI — A total of 10,040 new COVID-19 cases were reported on Sunday, taking the country's total number of infections to 687,063. Fifteen of the new infections were imported and 10,025 new cases were all domestic. There were also a further 233 fatalities announced Sunday. Compared to Saturday, the number of daily cases has increased nationally by 665. HCM City still tops the list with 5,496 new infections, followed by neighbouring Bình Dương Province with 2,332. The other infections were found in Đồng Nai (953), An Giang (287), Long An (249), Kiên Giang (151), Tiền Giang (102), Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu (84), Tây Ninh (53), Cần Thơ (52), Khánh Hòa (37), Bình Định (30), Quảng Ngãi (24), Hà Nội (20), Cà Mau (18), Quảng Bình (15), Bình Phước (15), Ninh Thuận (15), Phú Yên (13), Quảng Nam (13), Hậu Giang (11), Đắk Nông (11), Trà Vinh (8 ), Bình Thuận (7), Đồng Tháp (6), Bến Tre (6), Quảng Trị (5), Bạc Liêu (3), Đà Nẵng (2), Vĩnh Long (2), Thanh Hóa (2), Hà Tĩnh (1), Hưng Yên (1) and Bắc Ninh… Read full this story
