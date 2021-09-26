All the newly-confirmed cases are domestic and detected in HCM City (5,121), Bình Dương (3,332), Đồng Nai (746), Long An (171), Kiên Giang (99), An Giang (81), Tiền Giang (63), Cần Thơ (52), Đắk Lắk (49), Hà Nam (49), Khánh Hòa (38), Tây Ninh (37), Bình Phước (27), Quảng Bình (24), Gia Lai (17), Bình Định (14), Ninh Thuận (12), Đồng Tháp (10), Bình Thuận (9), Đà Nẵng (8 ), Phú Yên (7), Hậu Giang (6), Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu (5), Bạc Liêu (5), Quảng Trị (4), Cà Mau (3), Đắk Nông (3), Vĩnh Long (3), Quảng Ngãi (3), Nghệ An (3), Lâm Đồng (2), Quảng Nam (2), Thừa Thiên Huế (2), Thanh Hóa (2), and Hà Nội (2).
- California urges no vaping as 4th death reported in state
- 'Fake news political shows': Trump complains Sunday morning talk programs ask questions 'in the most negative way' but adds U.S. is on to your 'game of dishonesty and deception'
- The Latest: First death reported in Lebanon's protests
- Jeffrey Epstein Case: French Group Reporting 10 New Witnesses of Sexual Violence
- Jadhav case: Pakistan denies reports of amendment to Army Act
- 4th Illinois Vaping Death Reported
- Latest: Lawyer threatens lawsuit after student death report
- First death reported in nationwide protests wracking Lebanon
- Reel News: Dark Waters, The Report, and Charlie’s Angels
- First Connecticut Vaping Death Reported
10,011 news cases, 184 deaths are reported on Sunday have 216 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at September 26, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.