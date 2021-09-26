10,011 new COVID-19 cases recorded on Sunday, 184 more deaths

Many people in Gia Lai Province are tested after more than a dozen new cases were recorded on Saturday. — VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — A further 10,011 COVID-19 cases were reported in 33 localities in Việt Nam on Sunday, bringing the national tally to 756,689. There were also another 184 coronavirus-related deaths announced, most in HCM City, 131, increasing the total number of fatalities to 18,584. Among the new local infections, HCM City recorded the highest with 5,121, followed by the southern provinces of Bình Dương (3,332) and Đồng Nai (746). The capital city of Hà Nội reported only two new infections. Other cases were found in Long An (171), Kiên Giang (99), An Giang (81), Tiền Giang (63), Cần Thơ (52), Đắk Lắk (49), Hà Nam (49), Khánh Hòa (38), Tây Ninh (37), Bình Phước (27), Quảng Bình (24), Gia Lai (17), Bình Định (14), Ninh Thuận (12), Đồng Tháp (10), Bình Thuận (9), Đà Nẵng (8 ), Phú Yên (7), Hậu Giang (6), Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu (5), Bạc Liêu (5), Quảng Trị (4), Cà Mau (3), Đắk Nông (3), Vĩnh Long (3), Quảng Ngãi (3), Nghệ An (3), Lâm Đồng (2), Quảng Nam (2), Thừa Thiên Huế… Read full this story

