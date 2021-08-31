The For Vietnamese Stature Foundation at a ceremony last week evaluated the successful results of the first phase of the Youth for Environment project. Photo courtesy of VSF HCM CITY— The nonprofit For Vietnamese Stature Foundation (VSF) is carrying out the second phase of the "Youth for Environment" project with 11 activities including training sessions on environmental communication and participation in field trips with experienced journalists. Many new activities are planned such as the Plastic Talk contest to find innovative environmental communication products, a media tour on plastic waste at universities, a contest to find and sponsor initiatives on environmental solutions from youth, and Environment Day, a contest on environment ideas and an exhibition of environmentally friendly products by students at universities in Hà Nội. The second phase will continue to be an environmental information channel for young people with innovative communication forms and a youthful approach. The purpose is to increase youth participation in solving environmental issues, as well as promote positive changes in the environmental policy of the government and businesses towards sustainable development. The project is carried out under support from Bắc Á Commercial Joint Stock Bank, USAID and other businesses. Last week, the closing ceremony of the project's first phase was held online to evaluate the results achieved after one year of implementation. It was… Read full this story

“Youth for Environment” project lauded for innovative communication products have 318 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at August 31, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.