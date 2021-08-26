World Bank, Japan support strengthening pandemic preparedness at grassroots level in Việt Nam

Treatment room for COVID-19 patients at the Long An General Hospital. VNA/VNS Photo Thanh Bình HÀ NỘI — The World Bank and the Institute for Social Development Studies have signed an agreement for a US$2.75 million (VNĐ62.6 billion) grant provided by the Japan Social Development Fund for the "Strengthening preparedness and response to COVID-19 at the grassroots level in Việt Nam" project. The project aims to strengthen preparedness and response capacities for pandemics and other health emergencies at the community level in Vĩnh Phúc, Khánh Hòa and Long An provinces. It is estimated that 270,000 people will benefit from the project's interventions with at least 3,500 people from vulnerable groups. Rahul Kitchlu, the World Bank Acting Country Director for Việt Nam, said: "The grassroots health system plays a crucial role as the front-line defence against epidemics and pandemics. "The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic is exposing some gaps of such a system and highlights the need for capacity upgrades as a country's COVID response system needs to be strong at all levels." The project will focus on strengthening the capacities of commune health stations with the provision of equipment and skills. It will help health workers get better at early detection of suspected cases and conduct… Read full this story

