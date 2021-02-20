A vaccination site at the Trinh Hoai Duc stadium in Hanoi (Source: VNA) Hanoi (VNA) – Dr Kidong Park , Representative of the World Health Organisation (WHO) in Vietnam, has made recommendations for Vietnam on COVID-19 prevention and control in the fourth wave of outbreaks, in which he emphasised vaccinations and affirmed that the organisation will accompany Vietnam. Following is the text of Dr Park's interview granted to Vietnamese media on August 6 1. What is efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines approved in WHO EUL for Delta variant? To date, at least 17 vaccine products have been deployed of which seven vaccine products have been approved by WHO Emergency Use Listing (EUL) procedures. These are vaccines developed by Pfizer/BioNTech, AstraZeneca/Oxford, AstraZeneca/Serum Institute India, Janssen, Moderna, Sinopharm/BBIP and Sinovac. WHO is closely monitoring the effectiveness of these vaccines in the real world, including the impact of variants of concern on vaccine effectiveness. Available data as of August 6, 2021 indicates that these vaccines are still effective in preventing severe COVID-19 against the Delta variant though effectiveness in preventing symptomatic disease seems reduced. WHO message is clear that when it is your turn to get vaccinated, take the vaccine available to you. It… Read full this story

WHO: When it is your turn to get vaccinated, take the vaccine available to you have 346 words, post on en.vietnamplus.vn at August 6, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.