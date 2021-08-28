WHO presents medical supplies to support Việt Nam’s COVID-19 fight

Việt Nam looks for vaccine sources for students above 12 Mobile oxygen-production stations provide oxygen cylinders to hospitals in need in HCM City HCM City vaccinates children, uses anti-viral drug molnupiravir to treat home-based COVID-19 patients Caseload tops 410,000, additional 386 deaths reported Friday Domestic COVID-19 vaccine Nano Covax’s mid phase 3 trials reports accepted: media WHO Representative in Việt Nam Dr. Kidong Park (left), hands over the medical supplies to Deputy Minister of Health Prof. Dr. Trần Văn Thuấn. Photo courtesy of the Ministry of Health HÀ NỘI — The World Health Organization (WHO) in Việt Nam has handed over medical supplies and consumables to the Ministry of Health as part of its continuing support to the Vietnamese Government for COVID-19 response. In this batch of donation, WHO presented US$413,451 worth of medical supplies, including 36,000 surgical masks, 70,000 respirator masks and 50 sets of High Flow Nasal Cannula systems to Việt Nam. More supplies are expected to arrive in the coming days. Dr. Kidong Park, WHO Representative in Việt Nam said: "We hope that these supplies will help protect our healthcare workers and save patients' lives." "We have seen their tireless commitment to take care of the sick and we salute each one… Read full this story

