We should prepare for the worst case scenario: expert

The Bình Dương field hospital No.2, which is being built with supports of Becamex ICD Corporation, is capable of treating for 5,000 COVID-19 patients in Thới Hòa Ward, Bến Cát Township in the southern province of Binh Duong. VNA/VNS Photo Chí Tưởng

Nguyễn Thu Anh, is an epidemiologist and country director of the Woolcock Institute of Medical Research, the leader of the 5F team in Việt Nam, which includes doctors, epidemiologists, pharmacists, public health experts and social science experts working on providing science-based information on COVID-19. She spoke to Việt Nam News about the current pandemic situation and the team's recommendations.

What is your assessment of the current COVID-19 pandemic situation in Việt Nam?

The pandemic is spreading from the south to other regions quite fast. From April 27, 2021 to July 31, 2021, the number of COVID-19 cases increased rapidly and spread like never before in Việt Nam, with a total of more than 137,000 cases detected in 60 provinces and cities. Although the number of cases is mainly in the south, the pandemic has spread to the Central and Northern regions. We have seen a surge in new cases found in Hà Nội recently. Since June 19, 2021 till today, only Cao Bằng and Yên Bái provinces have not yet reported new cases….

